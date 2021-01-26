Portsmouth transfer move could be scuppered this month

Portsmouth would like to sign Torino man Michel Ndary Adopo from Torino but may find their hopes ruined by new Brexit rules, as per the Portsmouth News.

The United Kingdom’s new relationship with the European Union began on January 1st with a host of new rules and regulations, including on immigration.

Indeed, it is that that could now potentially stop Portsmouth from bringing the midfielder from Turin at the moment – though the legislation is set to be reviewed for football clubs in time for the summer window.

The current laws mean players arriving have to meet certain criteria, based on things like what level they play at and how many appearances they have made.

And, because Adopo has not featured much for Torino this season, he fails to currently meet the criteria needed to make the switch to Fratton Park.

The Verdict

Portsmouth will still hope to try and get something sorted but this is a set of circumstances that have come about that we’ve not seen before.

It remains to be seen if tweaks are made in the future to the legislation to allow these signings to be made a bit easier as it will hamper clubs if they cannot.

Right now, then, it’s a situation to keep a keen eye on.