Highlights Portsmouth are waiting until the end of the transfer window to make moves and take advantage of loans and permanent exits from Premier League and Championship clubs.

Portsmouth are pursuing a transfer for forward Callum Lang, who is eager to leave Wigan Athletic.

Despite a season-ending injury to Regan Poole, Portsmouth may not urgently need to sign a central defender due to the impressive form of Sean Raggett and the potential for a Premier League loanee.

A busy week could be in store for John Mousinho and Portsmouth.

It's been a relatively quiet January window for Pompey. Former employee Matt Macey signed to provide competition for Will Norris in goal, and high-rated Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris has completed a loan switch.

It should come as no surprise to see the Sporting Director, Richard Hughes, wait until the latter stages of the window to place irons in the fire.

Portsmouth transfer strategy

Mousinho has made no secret of the Blues' eagerness to hang fire until Premier League and Championship clubs are happy to sanction loan and permanent exits.

"Players will start come back from the Asian Cup and Afcon," Mousinho told The Portsmouth News.

"Teams start to normalise, know where they are and players are coming back from injuries. Teams have been knocked out of the FA Cup so they know positions."

He added: "These are all the factors that mean things are hotting up and in the last week anyway things start to naturally happen.

"There’s not necessarily an ETA, but discussions are moving along nicely. We haven’t got an extensive list and we’re narrow in terms of our focus. We have to be patient."

Portsmouth step up Callum Lang transfer pursuit

Of a limited list of targets, Callum Lang is a player Pompey are reportedly pursuing. Lang has endured a tough season with Wigan Athletic.

Injury and poor form have seen the 25-year-old forward lose his regular starting place, with other players stepping up for Shaun Maloney's side.

Callum Lang 2023/24 statistics, as per FotMob Matches 23 Goals 2 Assists 2 xG 3.33 xGA 1.18

Pompey were credited with interest in the early part of the January window, with Football Insider reporting a bid was being prepared for Liverpudlian.

However, BBC Sport's Andrew Moon downplayed the reported interest.

Writing on his personal X account on 10 January, Moon said: "As for Callum Lang, reports that Pompey have made a bid are incorrect. He’s well respected by Portsmouth, but there is 'nothing imminent' in terms of incoming at present."

However, things have now taken a fresh twist with Maloney confirming Lang is eager to move onto pastures new.

"He wants to go to another club. We've spoken about it, and so we'll have to wait for that situation to be resolved," said the Wigan boss (via Wigan Today).

Unsurprisingly, Mousinho and Hughes are reportedly happy to renew a move for the wantaway 25-year-old, with the Portsmouth News' Neil Allen claiming the club are ready to "splash the cash" on Lang.

With Derby and Rotherham also in the hunt, this is a transfer saga Pompey fans will be keeping a keen eye on.

Portsmouth centre-back hunt latest

With Regan Poole suffering a season-ending ACL injury, a central defender was high on the list of priorities for the Pompey hierarchy.

Ipswich Town's George Edmundson was reportedly a target, with BBC Sport's Chris Wise suggesting enquiries had been made for the 26-year-old.

However, the former Rangers man has since broken back into Kieran McKenna's first team, making a loan switch highly unlikely.

Yet, with Sean Raggett's impressive form, a marquee defensive addition may not be required. Perhaps a Premier League loanee, much like Peart-Harris, could arrive to provide depth.

Ryley Towler also returned to the side against Fleetwood and reminded the Fratton faithful of his ball-playing capabilities.

Perhaps Mousinho's defender hunt is not as urgent as first thought.