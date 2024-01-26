Highlights Portsmouth set to sign Tom McIntyre, beating competition from Bolton Wanderers. Reading's financial issues have made them vulnerable to losing key players.

McIntyre's arrival on a free transfer is a smart financial move for Portsmouth. He can help their promotion push and has shown promise in the Championship.

Reading face defensive problems with both McIntyre and Abbey leaving. Losing players during a critical period is frustrating, and the club's future depends on finding a new owner.

Portsmouth are set to complete the signing of Tom McIntrye from Reading after seeing off competition from Bolton Wanderers for the defender.

Portsmouth to sign Tom McIntyre

The financial issues at Reading are well-known, with owner Dai Yongge having mismanaged the club terribly in recent years.

That has seen the side hit with several points deductions, but there are concerns about the Royals’ future as a football club unless a sale goes through.

Whilst Yongge has claimed he is willing to see the club at the quickest opportunity, the reality is that until a buyer is found, Reading are in a desperate situation.

Therefore, they have been vulnerable to losing key men this month, with several having secured moves away already in the winter window.

Nelson Abbey finalised a transfer to Olympiacos this week, and Tom Holmes has signed for Luton Town, although he was loaned back to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, in what was a boost for Ruben Selles.

But, it seems there’s more bad news on the way for the boss, as reporter Chris Wise revealed that centre-back McIntyre is now poised to link up with Portsmouth.

“Pompey are close to signing Reading centre-back Tom McIntyre. Understand they’ve seen off interest from one of their promotion rivals too as Bolton were also keen. The defender’s contract with the Royals is expiring this summer.”

Tom McIntyre can help Portsmouth’s promotion push

The contract situation explained above means Reading were never going to get a big fee for the player, and it has been said that he will go to Fratton Park on a free transfer, so it’s a smart bit of business from a financial perspective for Pompey.

More importantly, John Mousinho will be getting a player who can help the team a lot as they seek a return to the Championship.

The 25-year-old has made almost 100 appearances in the Championship over the years, and he generally impressed for Reading.

Even though he’s only featured nine times this season, that was down to injury, and there will be an expectation that Holmes can become an important player for Pompey over the coming months in the third tier.

With Bolton seemingly interested as well, this is something of a coup for the south coast side, and it will now be down to Holmes, who is back to full fitness, to impress in training as he seeks to win a place in the XI.

Reading face a battle to stay in League One

This is another blow for Reading, and it will give Selles a problem defensively with Abbey having made the move to Greece as well in the window.

As we know, the bigger picture is all about the Berkshire outfit getting a new owner, but it will be frustrating that they’re losing players at such a critical point in the campaign.

It could be a nervy end to the window for Reading as clubs will no doubt be circling as they try to take more members of the first-team squad. So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, and if there’s any positive updates in regard to a takeover.