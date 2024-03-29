Highlights Portsmouth is well positioned for promotion back to the Championship with a five-point gap to second place Derby County.

Former player Jamie O'Hara believes Portsmouth could make it back to the Premier League if they maintain their winning mentality.

The club must be wary of the challenges of moving up to the Championship and take a calculated approach in the summer to secure their status.

Portsmouth have a seemingly bright future ahead of them, and talkSPORT's Jamie O'Hara can see a scenario where they end up back in the top flight of English football.

While Pompey haven't been playing too much football over the past few weeks, the teams below them have been tripping over themselves. Derby County lost the chance to build a gap between themselves and the play-off places, after beating third-placed Bolton Wanderers in their previous match, as well as making up some ground on John Mousinho's side, when they lost to Northampton Town.

Barnsley have only won one of their last four games, and that was against Carlisle United, who are bottom of the league, and Peterborough United are having to scramble some form together to give themselves a shot at automatic promotion, but they lost their last match to Portsmouth.

With a five point gap to Derby in second, and a game in hand, Pompey are well positioned to win promotion back to the Championship.

League One table (As it stands 28th March) Team P GD Points 1 Portsmouth 39 31 83 2 Derby 40 34 78 3 Bolton 39 28 74 4 Peterborough 38 28 71 5 Barnsley 38 22 71

It would be their first season in the second tier of English football since the 2011/12 campaign. Everything seems to be going in the favour of John Mousinho's side at this stage in the season, and that is exactly what you want if you are one of the many loyal attendees at Fratton Park.

O'Hara, a former Pompey player, believes that the sky is the limit for the club.

Jamie O'Hara's Portsmouth Premier League prediction

The former Premier League midfielder turned radio presenter believes that the possibility of Portsmouth returning to the top flight of English football isn't that mythical of an idea.

"You never know – Portsmouth could find themselves back in the Premier League in the next few years," O’Hara said, speaking via Grosvenor Sport . "Teams can have crazy seasons, much like Luton did last year. If you find a way to get results and wins on the board in the Championship, you can find yourself in a good position with how often fixtures come around.

"If Portsmouth can get into the Championship, keep building, and have some structure like they have now, then they will have that winning mentality and the sky would be the limit for them. Fair play to them by the way – it is very difficult to get out of League One. You see a lot of big teams end up in there and find it difficult to get back up, so I have a lot of respect for them and I’ll hopefully be down there to watch a game soon for sure!

"If the club win League One, then they’ll be able to use that momentum for the next 12 months and hopefully more, because the players will have experienced that winning feeling. The question is, will the current players have enough in the tank to go again next season? I could see it!"

Portsmouth must be wary of the hype

Ipswich have made the step up from League One to the Championship look easy this season, but they are the exception that proves the rule. Plymouth Argyle, last season's third division winners, are involved in a relegation battle, and Sheffield Wednesday, last season's play-off winners, are even deeper in the fight for survival. Rotherham United and their yo-yoing between the two leagues show the challenge that faces Portsmouth if they go up.

It's all well and good having all the positive fan-feeling behind you. But, if you make the step-up, and teams start to realise you aren't at that level, then they will take advantage of it. Pompey need to take a calculated approach in the summer, providing they get promoted, in order to maintain their second tier status.