This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth have been urged to send young midfielder Terry Devlin out on loan this season as they prepare for life in the Championship.

The 20-year-old Northern Irish youth international joined Pompey from Glentoran last summer and made 25 appearances in all competitions for John Mousinho's side during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring twice and registering two assists.

Considering his age and having joined from the NIFL Premiership, 25 appearances in his first season at Fratton Park was a very decent return, but having made just six starts in League One, he could well struggle for regular minutes at Championship level.

Devlin is very versatile and has played in central midfield, attacking midfield, defensive midfield, right midfield and right back during his career so far, and this versatility might make him an attractive option for clubs to sign on loan before the transfer window shuts later this month.

Portsmouth told to send Terry Devlin out on loan

FLW's Portsmouth fan pundit Miltos Ioannidis believes that Devlin is someone that the club should be looking to send out on loan this summer, and that a loan would stand him in good stead for the future when returning to Fratton Park.

Speaking to Football League World, when asked who Pompey should loan out, Miltos said: "My mind immediately goes to Terry Devlin.

"I think for the phase that Terry is at now, a loan move could be perfect. He’s someone who possesses lots of great attributes, and he’s known for the versatility he has to play in a range of different positions, Pompey’s own version of James Milner, as one would say.

"Him going out on loan would enable him to get more minutes under his belt and come back even more experienced and more ready for the challenge posed by the Championship."

Portsmouth loan exit for Terry Devlin makes perfect sense

Devlin is clearly a player with stacks of potential and has previously been called up to the Northern Ireland senior squad, although he's yet to win a cap, showing that he's highly-rated by club and country.

However, with Pompey now in the Championship, Devlin would likely struggle for regular minutes, and it may be better for him to go and play regularly in League One or League Two instead of playing a bit-part role at Fratton Park.

A loan move where he was playing on a regular basis would undoubtedly aid his development, and he'd be in a position to stake a claim in Pompey's starting XI this time next year if he impressed away from Fratton Park.

Terry Devlin's 2023/24 Portsmouth League One Stats - As Per Fotmob Appearances 19 Starts 6 Minutes played 596 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 62.8% Chances created 9 Dribble success 44.4% Tackles won 80% Duels won 47.4%

Pompey have depth in central midfield and Andre Dozzell's recent arrival on a free transfer would have only pushed him further down the pecking order, so there's a risk that his development could be stunted if he remained at Fratton Park and didn't feature regularly.

With another two years left on his Portsmouth deal, a loan move for Devlin appears to suit all parties on paper, and the 20-year-old should be looking to leave Fratton Park in the search of regular league football this summer.