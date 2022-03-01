Portsmouth team news emerges ahead of Oxford United clash

Portsmouth host Oxford United this evening in hoping to keep their distant play-off hopes alive, however they must do so with a depleted squad due to injury.

Ronan Curtis will serve the first of a two game suspension having picked up his tenth yellow card of the season at the weekend.

Michael Jacobs, Shaun Williams and Kieron Freeman are sidelined while Jayden Reid and Liam Vincent remain unavailable.

The absences mean that Danny Cowley could lean on more youngsters than usual in looking to fill his matchday squad, and may have his hands tied behind his back further, in terms of who he can throw on to impact the game.

Pompey are narrow favourites with the bookmakers and built some momentum from coming back from 3-0 down against Fleetwood Town at the weekend.

The Yellows have won three on the bounce, scoring nine goals in that period, and Karl Robinson will not hold back with his attacking team selections on the South Coast.

The squad expected to take shape at Fratton Park is as follows, as per HampshireLive: Gavin Bazunu, Ollie Webber, Mahlon Romeo, Sean Raggett, Hayden Carter, Clark Robertson, Connor Ogilvie, Denver Hume, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson, Joe Morrell, Jay Mingi, Harry Jewitt-White, Marcus Harness, Reeco Hackett, Tyler Walker, Aiden O’Brien and George Hirst.

Toby Steward, Izzy Kaba, Adam Payce and Alfie Bridgman could also be involved if other players are ruled out.

With the gap to the play-off places standing at ten points, many Pompey supporters will start waiting for the 2022/23 campaign if they are unable to beat in-form Oxford.

The Verdict

Curtis is an enormous loss, as he would be for any side in the third tier, but Pompey certainly have enough threats elsewhere to cause problems.

Oxford seem to be the perennial entertainers in League One and they will leave spaces in behind for Pompey to exploit, neither side boast the most resolute backline with some of the Yellows’ defenders tasked with contributing in the final third.

The fixture is a repeat of the 2019/20 League One play-off semi final, to which Oxford were victorious on penalties before narrowly losing out to Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium.

Cowley seems to have the support of the board and the fan base at Fratton Park, although even he may well reflect on the top six as a bridge too far if they do not win this evening.