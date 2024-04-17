Portsmouth cinched their place in the Championship for the 2024/25 season on Tuesday night by beating Barnsley 3-2 at Fratton Park.

Not only did the result mean that they had been promoted, but they have also been crowned League One champions for the 23/24 campaign.

Pompey have been the clear front-runner throughout most of the season. They had a bit of a blip around Christmas, but, after then, they have comfortably held top spot in the league all the way to the end.

Two late goals were required for Fratton Park to officially celebrate their title, with a Colby Bishop penalty in the 83rd minute, and a header from Conor Shaugnessy in the 89th minute, being the goals that sealed their promotion and crowned them champions.

What ensued was hours of celebrations and joy, but it all started when the final whistle blew, and the fans joined their players on the pitch.

Shaughnessy, like many other signings that Portsmouth have made this summer, has been key to their title-winning campaign. He's scored three late winners for Pompey this season, after joining on a free from Burton Albion in July 2023.

One other major acquisition wasn't a permanent one, but fans of the blue-wearing Fratton Park natives are hoping that a deal can be done to keep him on the south coast past the end of this season.

Portsmouth fans' call to the club to sign Abu Kamara

Once the crowds had pretty much filled the pitch, a bit of space was left around the dugout for the players to embrace the adulation that they were receiving from the supporters. One such member of the Portsmouth squad who was more than happy to take it all in was 20-year-old Abu Kamara.

The winger, like his defensive teammate, has been a key contributor in big moments for Pompey this season, and fans will be sad to see him head back to his parent club (Norwich City) at the end of the season. But, based off last night, they certainly want the club to do all they can to keep him around for as long as possible.

Kamara was stood on top of the dugout celebrating, and the Portsmouth fans started chanting and pointing at him, and said: "Sign him up, sign him up, sign him up." A clear message to the higher-ups, telling them to keep the youngster around.

Abu Kamara's 23/24 campaign with Portsmouth

This season has been the 20-year-old's first full season as a professional footballer. He had come off the bench in a few games last season for Norwich, but his time on the pitch across those matches was just 36 minutes.

With, or even without, that context, what he's been able to do this season has been very impressive.

Kamara has been a regular starter - he has been named in the first XI in 36 out of the 44 league fixtures that he has appeared in this season. The winger has also been consistently been providing the attacking goods. He's netted eight goals and registered 10 assists up until now in the 23/24 league campaign.

Abu Kamara's 23/24 league campaign (As of 17th April) Appearances 44 Starts 36 Goals 8 Conversion rate (%) 14 Scoring frequency (mins) 398 Assists 10 Big chances created 8 Key passes per game 1 Stats taken from Sofascore

Norwich won't want to make Swansea City mistake with Portsmouth-Kamara situation

The Canaries haven't locked up their top six spot as of yet, but they are in a very strong position to do so. They have a six-point gap to seventh-placed Hull City, but the Tigers do have a game in hand on them.

Championship Table (As it stands April 17th) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 43 24 72 6 Norwich City 43 16 71 7 Hull City 42 8 65 8 Coventry City 42 14 63

If Norwich manage to overcome the odds and win the play-offs, there's a higher chance of them being willing to offload Kamara to Pompey.

But, if they remain in the second tier, with Portsmouth, then it's going to be much tougher to make a deal. The Canaries won't want to have what happened to Swansea City, when they sold Morgan Whittaker to Plymouth Argyle, happen to them.

Whittaker has been fantastic for Argyle since making the switch last summer, and Swansea will be ruing that decision to sell him for a long time. Norwich can't replicate that error with Kamara and Portsmouth.