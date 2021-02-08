Portsmouth suffer injury blow ahead of Swindon clash

Kenny Jackett will be without a key player for Portsmouth’s midweek League One clash with Swindon Town after Michael Jacobs was struck down with a hamstring injury.

And he will also be without Danish defender Rasmus Nicolaisen once again, who may return for the weekend encounter against Crewe Alexandra.

Jacobs was forced off after an hour of the Dockyard Derby against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, replaced by Ronan Curtis with the game still poised at 0-0.

And the damage done is some kind of hamstring issue, as Jackett confirmed to Andrew Moon of the BBC, but as of now the severity is unknown with the winger undergoing a scan later today.

It would be a blow to lose Jacobs long-term if it’s a torn hamstring, with the 29-year-old making 15 League One appearances so far this season since his arrival in September, scoring twice and assisting a further two goals.

He’s not been a regular starter as he faces competition from the likes of Curtis, Marcus Harness and Ryan Williams, but Jacobs is still an effective attacker in the third tier, and his presence will be missed for the game against the Robins and possibly for even longer.

Another absentee will be centre-back Nicolaisen, who has made just seven league appearances this season and has spent a lot of time on the substitutes’ bench – he has missed the last few matches though due to his partner giving birth.

He’s still a useful option to call upon especially with Jack Whatmough currently suspended – but Jackett revealed that the weekend clash against the Railwaymen will probably see the Dane’s return and not the Swindon match.

The Verdict

Jacobs is definitely a bigger miss than Nicolaisen, despite the latter being a talent in his own right, as the former can provide the delivery to unlock a defence at crucial times.

Thankfully for Jackett though, he has good strength in depth out wide, as shown against Plymouth when Curtis came off the bench to start the comeback when 2-0 down.

Pompey fans though will be hopeful that the hamstring issue is not too serious – any long-term absence could seriously harm their automatic promotion chances.