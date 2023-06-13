Portsmouth have submitted a bid for Western Sydney Wanderers forward Kusini Yengi, according to a report from Australian outlet FTBL.

It is understood that three other clubs have also opted to table offers for the 24-year-old.

While the identity of these teams have yet to be revealed, Yengi is said to be attracting interest from another English outfit while a French, and an Austrian side have both been touted with a potential move.

Wanderers are expected to let Yengi depart for a six-figure transfer fee.

Yengi's younger brother Tete, has already made a move abroad, as he is currently on the books at Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys opted to loan Yengi out to Northampton Town earlier this year, where he featured under compatriot Jon Brady in League Two.

Portsmouth will be able to purchase, and loan in players when the transfer window opens tomorrow.

How did Kusini Yengi fare for Western Sydney Wanderers last season?

Signed by Wanderers last year on a free transfer, Yengi made his debut for the club in their 1-0 victory over Perth Glory in October.

Yengi went on to represent his side on 17 further occasions in the A-League.

As well as scoring four goals for Wanderers, the forward also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates.

Over the course of this particular term, Yengi managed to average a Sofascore match rating of 6.56.

What has Western Sydney Wanderers sporting director Eddy Bosnar said about Kusini Yengi?

Making reference to Yengi, Bosnar has confirmed that the club have received offers for the forward.

Speaking to FTBL about Yengi, Bosnar said: "Yes, we would love him to stay as he has the potential to be a great player.

"But we will not stand in the way of players at the right time, and at the right price.

"I can say we have had several concrete offers for him."

Will Kusini Yengi be able to make a positive impact for Portsmouth if he seals a switch to Fratton Park?

When you consider that Yengi has spent his entire career in Australia, it will take him some time to adapt to life in League One if he joins Portsmouth in the coming weeks.

By learning from the guidance of Pompey head coach John Mousinho, the forward could eventually go on to play a key role in the club's quest for success.

Yengi will add some versatility to Portsmouth's squad as he has previously featured as a winger, and as a centre-forward.