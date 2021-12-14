Portsmouth target makes transfer admission ahead of January window

Notts County forward Kyle Wootton has not ruled out departing the National League club in January amid strong interest from Portsmouth in his services.

The 25-year-old is in fine form for the Magpies this season in the fifth tier of English football, scoring 11 goals in 21 outings and his latest run of form has him netting three times in the last two matches.

Wootton was a £60,000 purchase from Scunthorpe in 2020 and it is believed that his contract runs out this coming summer – putting County in a vulnerable position to EFL interest.

Quiz: What club did Portsmouth sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Which club was Jake Eastwood signed from? Derby County Sheffield United Coventry City West Brom

The Portsmouth News reported last month that Wootton is of serious interest to Pompey boss Danny Cowley, who watched the player in person against Rochdale in the FA Cup.

Cowley has since confirmed that he’s scouting some non-league talents who he believes can make the step up to League One and it would likely to take a fee for County to part company with their talisman midway through the campaign – Wootton though is keeping an open mind on the matter.

“It’s a good sign that people are coming to watch me but I am contracted here and I’ll give my all to the club, no matter what,” Wootton told the Nottingham Post, via HampshireLive.

“We’ll see what happens but I’m happy, enjoying my football and scoring goals – what more can you ask for.

“It’s a great set of lads here, the manager is brilliant and it’s a great club to be at.”

“We’ll see what happens, but I’m doing my job, that’s all I can do.”

The Verdict

Wootton was very non-committal to sticking around at Meadow Lane but considering the club have not opened new contract negotiations yet – can you blame him?

It would be no surprise if the striker is desperate to get back into the Football League as soon as possible and Portsmouth could offer him not only that but a League One promotion push.

He didn’t find the back of the net with much regularity for Scunthorpe in the EFL but Wootton has clearly come on leaps and bounds at County which is why the likes of Danny Cowley are tracking him.

With Portsmouth’s need to strengthen their front-line in January, it looks like they’re set to make a major play for the 25-year-old.