Portsmouth still eyeing non-league attacker as top target

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is broadening his horizons ahead of the January transfer window in his hunt for fresh recruits – and the club’s top target from non-league is still Kyle Wootton as reported by The News.

Pompey have been on a fine run of form as of late, managing five wins on the bounce in all competitions and they’ve even managed to climb up towards the play-off spots.

Right now, the side are just two points off sixth place and a win in their next League One outing could propel them as high as fifth based on their scoreline.

However, attacking and goalscoring has been a concern for Cowley so far this campaign. Marcus Harness remains their current top scorer with eight goals but usual line-leader John Marquis has only managed four strikes so far this year.

George Hirst has two and Ronan Curtis three – and they could perhaps do with another addition in an attacking area.

Cowley seemingly thinks so too, as he is now plotting a potential move for Kyle Wootton. The striker is currently plying his trade in non-league for Notts County and while it could be a risk for the club to bring in a player outside of the EFL, if he can carry over his attacking form to League One, then it could be a shrewd bit of business.

The former Lincoln boss has made no secret about his efforts to scour outside the EFL in search of some bargains and diamonds in the rough – and despite his search, all roads are still leading to the Notts County forward, as reported by The News.

Whether the club will want to sell him is another matter but it looks like Pompey will certainly be set to try and prise him away in the winter window.

The Verdict

Kyle Wootton has played in the EFL before and never really lit it up, with his highest goalscoring season in the Football League coming when he managed six for Scunthorpe in League One. The attacker then could be a risky signing by Pompey but they’ll be hoping he is rejuvenated after his stay in non-league.

He is certainly looking bright for Notts County and is still only 25-years-old with plenty of room to get better. If they can tie up a cheap deal for him, then it could certainly be worth pursuing.