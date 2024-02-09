Paddy Lane has been in hot form for Portsmouth this season - and with former reports linking him with a move to the Premier League resurfacing, it's now no surprise that Lane garnered interest from the top-flight.

The Northern Ireland international has been one of Pompey's best players this season as they finally look to clamber out of League One at the seventh attempt.

At a young age, Lane has cemented himself as an exceptional third-tier player, and he's likely to be on the radar of Championship clubs in the future.

And his form this season has shown just why he was on the radar of some of England's best clubs prior to his move to Pompey.

Paddy Lane's past transfer reports

Prior to his move to Fratton Park, Lane was linked with Premier League clubs in a bid to further his development.

The Sun claimed in August 2022 that Fleetwood were braced for bids for his signature from the Seagulls after winning the League One Young Player of the Season, and though a move never materialised, it was clear to see that Lane was in hot demand from clubs throughout the pyramid.

Portsmouth were the team to make that move, a transfer which cost them £250,000 according to BBC Journalist Andrew Moon.

It looks to be a brilliant deal so far, and at such a short outlay for an international winger, Lane's future looks to be solid either on the south coast or elsewhere in the future.

Paddy Lane's Portsmouth influence

Lane has gone from being a bit-part player at Fratton Park to one of, if not the most important part of their jigsaw at they top the table.

The Yorkshire-born star has featured in all of Pompey's games apart from the opening three, and he's had major contributions throughout the campaign.

Notable games include his two assist-haul in the win over Reading at the end of October having come from 2-0 down to win 3-2, before braces home and away against Northampton to consolidate Pompey’s place at the top of the tree, but it's his all-round player which has wowed fans down on the south coast over the past year.

There's no doubt that Lane is worth so much more than the now-measly fee that Pompey parted with to secure his services from Fleetwood, and with two-and-a-half-years left on his deal at Fratton Park, the club can afford to hold others to ransom if bids flock in over the summer.

Portsmouth FC - Goal contributions in League One, 2023-24 Games Goals Assists Colby Bishop 29 15 2 Paddy Lane 28 9 4 Abu Kamara 31 5 2 Marlon Pack 24 2 7 Jack Sparkes 30 0 6

And with the likes of Colby Bishop, Abu Kamara and more clearly benefiting from his influence out wide at the club, it would make little sense for John Mousinho to disrupt that front line at the earliest opportunity possible.

Portsmouth's League One promotion chances

The past couple of seasons have seen Pompey fail to earn a play-off place, and even when they did in the late 2010s, they fell at the play-off semi-final stage.

It's not a competition that has been kind to the Fratton Park club but the more this season ticks on, the more chance it appears Mousinho's men have.

An incredible start to the season saw them lose just once and draw six times in their first 23 games of the season; but a slight blip with three losses from their next five saw Pompey let others such as Bolton, Derby County and Peterborough back into the race.

They've picked up their form since, and with just 15 games to go, Pompey fans would've undoubtedly taken having the league in their own hands at this stage of the season.