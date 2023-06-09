Portsmouth will not be signing Notts County’s Ruben Rodrigues this summer, according to The News.

This upcoming summer transfer window will provide John Mousinho with the first opportunity to reshape his Pompey team ahead of next season.

One player that seemed like a possible target for the club was Rodrigues of Notts County.

Who is Ruben Rodrigues?

Rodrigues started his professional career in the Netherlands after he moved to the country as a child from Portugal.

He bounced around some youth academies before, in 2018, he joined FC Den Bosch, who were a second-tier side.

Following a loan spell at De Treffers, he returned to FC Den Bosch for the 2019/20 season. During this campaign, Rodrigues scored 12 times and registered 10 assists in 27 league games.

It was after that season that Rodrigues got his move to England, with Notts County snapping him up on a free transfer.

Since joining in 2020, he has played 127 times for the club, scoring 51 goals and providing 24 assists. His best season to date came this season, where he netted 18 times as County sealed promotion to League Two.

Which teams are interested in Ruben Rodrigues?

It was reported by Football Insider, that as many as five teams are interested in signing the forward this summer.

Cardiff City, Derby County, Barnsley, Oxford United and Portsmouth were all credited with an interest in the 26-year-old.

However, while The News have verified the link and claimed Portsmouth did make enquiries about Rodrigues, a move to Fratton Park isn’t something that will happen.

The report adds that it is likely he will join a fellow League One side and the confirmation on his next move is expected soon.

Would Ruben Rodrigues have been a good signing for Portsmouth?

Considering the forward is a free agent this summer and has just enjoyed his best tally in terms of goal output, then this would have been a good addition for Pompey.

It seems there was genuine interest from the South Coast club, but for reasons that are not specified, the club will not be pursuing a move.

Forgetting his first season, Rodrigues has been a breath of fresh air at Notts County and is now fully deserving of his move to a higher club.

The 26-year-old has helped the team get back into the EFL, and now he is expected to depart, but it seems Portsmouth will have to look at alternative targets.