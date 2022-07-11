Portsmouth showing transfer interest in Ipswich Town man

Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott is on Portsmouth‘s list of transfer targets as Danny Cowley searches for new attacking additions this summer, according to The News.

Pompey do not have a senior centre-forward on their books with less than three weeks until the 2022-23 season starts, and now they could be set to raid a League One rival for Pigott’s services.

Pigott is said to be available on a loan deal with the option to buy from Portman Road, having barely featured under new Tractor Boys head coach Kieran McKenna since his December 2021 replacement of Paul Cook.

Appearing just 10 times under the Northern Irishman in the third tier, Pigott looks set to be cast aside by the Suffolk side this summer, having not re-produced the form of his final season at AFC Wimbledon, where he netted 20 times in League One.

Portsmouth are also interested in last season’s loanee George Hirst from Leicester City, but he is currently in pre-season training with the Foxes, as well as Accrington Stanley attacker Colby Bishop, who is also wanted by MK Dons.

The Verdict

Portsmouth do need a physical presence up top next season, as they’ve had some success in terms of goals utilising similar players recently in John Marquis and the aforementioned Hirst.

Pigott would fit into that category, and he will surely be seeking an exit route from Ipswich considering his lack of game-time last season.

The acquisitions of both Freddie Ladapo and Tyreece John-Jules as well has pushed Pigott down the pecking order even further, but there’s no doubts that he can fire in the goals at League One level.

At 28 years of age, Pigott should be at the peak of his powers, so if Portsmouth can get a deal over the line then it would represent smart business.