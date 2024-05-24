Highlights Portsmouth should prioritise signing Sam McCallum for his Championship experience and defensive attributes.

McCallum's statistical performance in the division above makes him a logical choice for Portsmouth's left-back position.

Despite interest from Stoke City and possibly QPR, Pompey can secure McCallum for a strong defensive line-up next season.

At just 23-years-old, Sam McCallum has featured for a number of Championship clubs, including Coventry City and QPR.

But, this summer will bring the end of his time at Norwich City, and it has been reported that Stoke City are interested in signing the Englishman.

However, with the Potters currently the only party involved, interest may yet come from elsewhere, and Portsmouth should be doing all they can to sign the youngster ahead of their Championship return.

At a relatively young age, he represents a player who has already made over 50 appearances in the second tier and could bring real Championship experience to a team which is full of players who have little of it.

Portsmouth should be eyeing McCallum

Norwich originally signed McCallum following a breakout season for Coventry City in League One for a reported fee of £3.5 million after performance-based add-ons.

Unfortunately, his time in East Anglia never went to plan and this season's inability to overthrow Dimitris Giannoulis has seen the club release the full-back on a free.

Speaking about his time at Norwich, the 23-year-old said: "It was a frustrating end to my journey here as I wish I could’ve given more for the club and taken it back to where it belongs."

What his release has done, has provided several clubs the opportunity to sign a player with Championship experience and, for Portsmouth, this is a must.

With an estimated wage of £13,269, according to Capology, Portsmouth would have to spend heavily to get McCallum, but he would provide real quality to support the likes of Connor Ogilvie.

Additionally, it would be a real statement of intent to other clubs that they mean business and have no intentions of returning to the third tier.

A potential Ogilvie and Sparkes replacement

This season has seen Connor Ogilvie and Jack Sparkes share the left-back duties, with the former featuring in the majority of games in the run-in.

Mousinho's lack of decisiveness as to his choice of left-back and his admittance that this summer will bring a large overhaul of players, suggests that this position could be up for grabs.

This is perfect news for McCallum who, despite his release, has performed well in the division above.

The former Vardy academy product ranks highly, specifically in defensive attributes. Averaging in the top ten percent of players for duels won, aerial duels won and interceptions. Whilst his chances created per 90 and successful crosses are also reasonably good for a defender.

When comparing his defensive attributes to Pompey's current crop, he ranks much higher in the division above, so statistically, it is a signing that makes sense.

A further factor may be his age. At just 23-years-old, he represents a player that could still hold a large transfer fee, and this is something that Pompey's board would factor in when making signings.

Portsmouth's current left-backs vs McCallum (Key stats comparison) Player Connor Ogilvie Jack Sparkes Sam McCallum Appearances 24 38 27 Minutes 1,897 2,150 1,472 Duels Won Per 90 5.79 5.40 7.58 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 3.56 1.59 3.55 Tackles per 90 0.71 1.13 1.35 Interceptions per 90 0.43 0.75 2.75 Chances Created per 90 0.76 2.09 1.16 Successful Crosses per 90 0.62 2.26 0.73

Pompey will have to fight off Stoke City interest

Portsmouth will need to contend with interest from Stoke City if they decide to go after McCallum. According to Pink Un, Steven Schumacher's side are eager to secure a deal for the left-back. This move would make sense, given that current veteran full-back, Enda Stevens, is nearing the end of his career at 33-years-old.

In addition, it would be no surprise if QPR were to go in for McCallum again, given his previous successful loan spell at Loftus Road.

However, if Portsmouth begin to show interest and can fight off the other sides, they would have the basis of a successful defence for the 2024-25 campaign. It's a sensible potential move on the face of things.