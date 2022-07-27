Portsmouth set to win transfer battle for Tottenham player

Portsmouth are ‘closing in’ on the signing of highly-rated Tottenham youngster Dane Scarlett on loan.

The 18-year-old has made ten appearances for Spurs in recent years, mainly in cup competitions, and is seen as someone who has the potential to make an impact at the club in the years to come.

As well as impressing in their development sides, Scarlett has represented England at various youth levels and was part of the U19 group that won the European Championship this summer.

With the player way down the pecking order at Spurs, a loan move had always been on the cards this summer, with Preston among a host of Championship clubs credited with an interest in the past.

However, Portsmouth News reporter Neil Allen has revealed that Scarlett is heading to Fratton Park after discussions were held between the clubs.

“I understand Pompey are closing in on a loan deal for Spurs attacker Dane Scarlett. Talks have been held today.”

This will be a welcome boost for Danny Cowley, who has been desperate to strengthen his attack further despite bringing in Colby Bishop and Joe Pigott.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Portsmouth – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Sylvain Distin Yes No

The verdict

This would be a really exciting signing for Portsmouth as Scarlett is a brilliant young forward who will be eager to impress out on loan as he looks to prove himself.

As well as that, it would leave the attacking department looking much healthier at Pompey after what had been a tough few weeks for Cowley and the recruitment team.

The fact many Championship clubs were keen on Scarlett shows what a talent he is and this is one Portsmouth will be keen to get over the line.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.