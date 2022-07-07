Portsmouth set to swoop for ex-Preston North End man

Portsmouth are set to potentially add to their defensive options even further following the signing of Arsenal youngster Zak Swanson, with former Preston North End man Joe Rafferty being lined-up, according to Alan Nixon on Patreon.

Despite having a number of capable full-backs besides Swanson, such as Keiron Freeman and Denver Hume, Danny Cowley is after one more body for that area going in to the 2022-23 League One season.

And he has set his sights on Rafferty following his summer departure from the Lilywhites.

The 28-year-old, who is also of interest to fourth tier side Tranmere Rovers, based nearby to his birthplace of Liverpool, signed for North End in January 2019 and spent three-and-a-half years at Deepdale.

Despite never really being a regular starter in the Championship, Rafferty managed to feature 72 times in all competitions for PNE, but was told he was no longer needed at the club following the end of the 2021-22 season.

Now a free agent, Rafferty is seeking new employment, and it looks like Portsmouth are ready to make their move.

The Verdict

Rafferty was a dependable figure for PNE at times in the Championship, although he was never really good enough to maintain a regular starting position in their team.

What the former Republic of Ireland youth international lacks in technical ability though, he more-than makes up for it with effort and endeavour, and he’s a solid defender to boot.

Having been a regular in the third tier with Rochdale before he joined North End, Rafferty should have no issues stepping back into the league and being a success.

However, it’s not signed and sealed yet, and with Tranmere being interested, they could provide a potential alternative to Rafferty if he wants to stay closer to home.