Portsmouth are closing in on a deal to sign prolific former Newcastle United forward Elias Sorensen, who is set to move from Esbjerg in the second tier of Danish football for a fee of between €300,000-€400,000.

That is according to a report from Danish publication Tipsbladet, who claim that Sorensen is on the verge of returning to England some three years after departing for his home nation and landing at Pompey.

As per the report, the two clubs have agreed on a fee between €300,000-€400,000 (£253,000-£337,000) for the 24-year-old, who has thrived in Denmark since leaving the Magpies in 2021.

The forward has stopped training with Esbjerg fB ahead of the move, as he awaits a work permit before returning to England and finalising his transfer to Portsmouth.

He was the focal point in Esbjerg fB's attack last season, scoring 23 goals and assisting 15 times - mainly from a wide left position - as they won promotion to the second division, whilst adding another three goals in cup competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The 2024/25 campaign has already kicked off in Denmark, and Sorensen is off the mark for the new season, scoring once and notching three assists in a 6-3 goalfest victory over Hobro IK.

It seems as though Portsmouth's new signing not only knows where the back of the net is, but he is also a regular provider of goals for his teammates, which bodes well for Mousinho as he prepares to guide Pompey into their first Championship fixture since 2012 against Leeds United at Elland Road on August 10.

Elias Sorensen set for a return to England with Portsmouth after Newcastle United stint

This will not be the first time that Sorensen has left Denmark to sign for an English club. After making his senior debut for HB Koge at the age of 16, the former Denmark youth international joined Newcastle in the summer of 2016.

He featured in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy for the Magpies, as well as being sent on loan to Blackpool and Carlisle United. He appeared on the bench once for Newcastle in an FA Cup tie against Oxford United, but never made a senior appearance for the club.

Sorensen failed to score a senior goal in English football during his previous spell, but everything suggests he is now a different player to the one that left St James Park three years ago.

Elias Sorensen's Esbjerg fB Stats (All Competitions, As Per Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 84 43 21

According to the report, Sorensen feels as though the time is right to take the next step in his career, and amid interest from other clubs in the Championship and Germany, it appears as though he has settled on Fratton Park as the right place to continue his footballing journey.

Elias Sorensen news comes at perfect time for Portsmouth following Colby Bishop setback

It is no surprise that Portsmouth are in the market for a new striker, especially following the news that Colby Bishop is set for immediate heart surgery after a potential risk was identified during a pre-season medical check.

The Blues have Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee as their other forward options, although the latter has also been deployed in midfield since moving to the south coast.

Bishop will be hopeful of a return to action as soon as possible, and when he does, Pompey's striking department will be in good shape, although there's a chance that Sorensen could also be an Abu Kamara replacement out wide, given that he has played much of his recent football as a left winger, which could mean Paddy Lane switches to the right.

Portsmouth had the third-best defensive record in League One last season, and if they can defend well again in the Championship next season, Yengi, Bishop and Sorensen are more than capable of putting the ball in the net at the other end, as well as the likes of Josh Murphy and the aforementioned Lane.

The signing of Sorensen could be key in helping Pompey pick up the points they will need as they look to re-establish themselves in the second tier next season.