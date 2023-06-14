Portsmouth have agreed a deal to sign Burton Albion defender Conor Shaughnessy, according to a report from BBC South's Andrew Moon.

Shaughnessy is set to join Pompey on a free transfer.

As confirmed by Burton Albion's official website last month, the defender was one of eight players who had been offered a new deal by the League One outfit.

However, instead of opting to extend his stay at the Pirelli Stadium, Shaughnessy is now expected to link up with Portsmouth for the upcoming campaign.

The 26-year-old's current contract with Burton is set to expire at the end of June.

How has Conor Shaughnessy fared during his time at Burton Albion?

Signed by Burton in 2021 following a spell with Rochdale, Shaughnessy has been utilised regularly by the club in League One.

During his debut campaign, the defender clocked up 38 appearances in League One, and was also deployed by the Brewers in the EFL Trophy, the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Shaughnessy, who is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder, managed to chip in with five direct goal contributions over the course of the 2021/22 season.

Unfortunately for Shaughnessy, he missed a considerable chunk of action last season due to an issue with his ankle.

The defender made his return to action in Burton's 1-0 victory over Exeter City in February.

Burton boss Dino Maamria opted to utilise Shaughnessy in 14 of the club's final 17 league games of the season.

Why do Portsmouth need to add to their options in this area of the pitch?

Portsmouth are on the lookout for a central-defender due to the fact that Clark Robertson has recently left the club.

After being informed by Pompey that he will not be offered a new deal, Robertson recently sealed a switch to Israeli outfit FC Ashdod.

Could signing Shaughnessy prove to be a shrewd move by Portsmouth?

When you consider that Portsmouth needed to bolster their options in the centre-back position, signing Shaughnessy may prove to be a clever bit of business by the club.

As well as possessing the ability to play in two roles, Shaughnessy knows exactly what it takes to compete in League One having made 83 appearances at this level.

The defender will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running for a Portsmouth outfit who will be determined to challenge for promotion during the 2023/24 season.

Shaughnessy's arrival could also force fellow defenders Ryley Towler and Sean Raggett to step up their performance levels.