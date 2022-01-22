Portsmouth set to seal agreement with Premier League side over deal for 21-year-old

Portsmouth are set to seal a permanent deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Ollie Webber, according to a report from The Athletic journalist Matt Woosnam.

It is understood that Pompey have reached an agreement with the Premier League side over a move for the 21-year-old.

Webber joined Palace’s academy in 2016 and was loaned out by the club last season as he made a temporary switch to Dover Athletic.

The keeper went on to feature on three occasions for the National League side before returning to Selhurst Park.

Yet to make his bow for the Eagles’ senior side, Webber has recently fallen down the pecking order at Under-23 level due to the presence of Joe Whitworth.

During the current campaign, Webber has only managed to make one appearance in the Premier League 2 Division 1.

Portsmouth have already bolstered their squad this month by securing the services of Hayden Carter and Tyler Walker on temporary deals from Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City and are now seemingly set to add Webber to their ranks.

The keeper will provide Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu, who has made 23 appearances for Pompey in the third-tier this season, with some added competition if he does indeed finalise a switch to Fratton Park.

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Portsmouth if they are able to help Webber make considerable strides in terms of his development in the coming seasons.

With Bazunu’s loan deal set to expire following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign, Webber will be hoping to put himself in a position to challenge for a place in Pompey’s starting eleven when the Republic of Ireland international returns to his parent-club.

Given that he has yet to make an appearance in the Football League during his career, it may take the keeper some time to adapt to life in the third-tier.

However, by learning from the guidance of Pompey boss Danny Cowley, there is no reason why he cannot eventually go on to make a positive impact during his time at Fratton Park.