Portsmouth set to sanction non-league deal for player

Portsmouth are set to allow another one of their talents to head out on loan until the end of the season, with Alfie Bridgman on his way to Yeovil as reported by The News.

The League One side are desperate to keep scrapping and fighting for a play-off spot in the third tier but there has been no room in the starting eleven for him considering his age and status. Now, there is an opportunity for the 17-year-old to go out and play more competitive football and it could happen soon.

That’s because Yeovil are prepared to give him the action he desires until the end of the campaign and while no deal has been officially reached yet, it looks like a move could happen once his commitments for the Pompey reserve side are finished.

The club are fielding teams in the Hampshire Senior Cup and they will want him available for those ties but once that cup run comes to a close, it looks likely that he will be allowed to leave, as the action becomes more scarce for Bridgman.

Yeovil would no doubt benefit from his talent in the National League as they aim to climb the division, while Portsmouth themselves would love to see him thrown into regular action elsewhere if it means he is challenging himself at a higher level than he is currently.

Bridgman too will love the chance to prove his talents and try and help the non-league outfit to potentially try and climb back up towards the EFL.

The Verdict

Alfie Bridgman has looked relatively sharp for the Pompey reserve side so it will be interesting to see how he does in a more competitive environment at Yeovil.

The non-league side aren’t in the EFL but that isn’t to say that he won’t benefit from more gametime and from getting stuck in to more proper football. Playing for an academy side is all well and good but it cannot compare to playing in a first-team in competitive games.

The National League is certainly a good start for the youngster and a good chance for him to show what his level is at the minute. He won’t be getting near the Pompey first-team yet considering his age too so this is the best move for all parties.

The move then could happen soon and when it does, there will be plenty of Portsmouth fans keeping an eye out to see how he fares.