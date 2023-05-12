Portsmouth are set to part ways with Michael Jacobs this summer, according to The News.

It is understood that Jacobs will be released upon the expiry of his contract next month.

Jacobs agreed an incentive-based one-year deal with Portsmouth last year after making 32 appearances in the previous term.

Over the course of the 2022/23 season, the 31-year-old was utilised on 39 occasions in all competitions.

As well as scoring five goals for Pompey, Jacobs also chipped in with five assists.

How has Michael Jacobs fared at Portsmouth since joining the club?

Jacobs initially sealed a move to Portsmouth in 2020 following a spell with Wigan Athletic.

The winger would have been hoping to help Pompey reach the play-offs during his time at Fratton Park.

However, Portsmouth have been forced to settle for an 8th, a 10th and a 9th place finish at this level in the last three seasons.

In terms of his overall contribution, Jacobs has managed to produce a host of promising performances for Pompey.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man has been directly involved in 28 goals in the 93 games that he has participated in.

Unfortunately for Jacobs, his game-time at Portsmouth has been limited by a number of injury issues.

Pompey will be determined to reach new heights in League One later this year with John Mousinho at the helm.

Since opting to hand over the reins to Mousinho, Portsmouth have managed to win 10, and draw nine of the 23 league games that the 37-year-old oversaw.

Over this period, Pompey amassed a respectable amount of 39 points in the third-tier.

Is this the right call by Portsmouth regarding Michael Jacobs' future?

While Jacobs unquestionably possesses the talent needed to compete in League One, Pompey may be making the correct call regarding his future as he has struggled to maintain his fitness in recent years.

Providing that the winger is free to find a new club, it will be interesting to see whether another team in this division decides to offer him a deal.

Before signing his most recent contract with Portsmouth, Jacobs was linked with a return to Northampton Town.

The Cobblers secured promotion to League One earlier this week, and thus could turn out to be a realistic destination for Jacobs.

During his previous spell with Northampton, Jacobs scored 15 goals and provided 22 assists in 100 appearances before sealing a switch to Wolves.