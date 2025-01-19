Portsmouth are closing in on the signing of Sydney FC defender Hayden Matthews as John Mousinho looks to strengthen his options at the back.

The 20-year-old has come through the ranks of the A-League outfit, and he established himself as a regular in the XI last season.

Matthews has continued to play a key role in the current campaign, with Sydney FC currently sixth in the table.

Portsmouth set to sign Hayden Matthews from Sydney FC

However, it appears the player is going to get the chance to test himself in England, as reporter Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Pompey are expected to seal a deal for Matthews after a fee was agreed.

“Portsmouth have agreed a deal for Australian centre-back Hayden Matthews from Sydney FC. Matthews, 20, has been a long-term target for Portsmouth and they look set to finally land the highly-rated defender.”

The youngster will provide an additional option in the heart of the defence for Pompey, who are in a battle to stay in the Championship.

Championship Table (as of 19/1/25) Team P GD Pts 21 Hull City 27 -10 26 22 Portsmouth 26 -13 26 23 Luton Town 27 -17 26 24 Plymouth Argyle 27 -30 21

Hayden Matthews could be a shrewd long-term signing for Portsmouth

Pompey are scouting across the globe as they look to improve Mousinho’s squad, and this could be the second signing they make from Australia amid serious interest in Brisbane Roar striker Thomas Waddingham.

Of course, the players need to be good enough, but the club clearly think the Australian market is one that hasn’t been fully utilised by English clubs, and they will hope they have identified a few bargains.

As for Matthews, it seems unlikely he will go straight into the XI as the Championship is a big step up from the Australian top-flight, although he will no doubt back himself to do that.

Nevertheless, at 20, this is a case of Pompey looking to the future, and Matthews is someone who could develop and improve over the years.

At 6ft 5, he does boast the physicality that you would want from a centre-back, and the recruitment team obviously think he has the talent to flourish in English football.

It seems like a great opportunity for Matthews, and it will be interesting to see what sort of impact he can have at Fratton Park, in both the short-term and the long-term.

Portsmouth, who beat Middlesbrough yesterday, are back in action during the week when they host Stoke City.