Portsmouth set to complete transfer

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has told Hampshire Live that the club will soon be signing a young goalkeeper as cover for Gavin Bazunu.

This follows their decision to allow Alex Bass to move to Bradford City on loan for the rest of the season as they bid to give their second choice shot stopper the game that he craves.

Bazunu has been Pompey’s undisputed number one choice between the sticks since joining from Manchester City on loan, however the South Coast side are now wanting to bring in some cover for the Republic of Ireland international.

Speaking recently about the goalkeeping situation, Cowley was quick to state the following:

“It will create money as well, which is a bonus in terms of financing other areas of the team and we will be getting in a young goalkeeper and give us the cover that we need.”

The identity of the keeper in question is as yet unknown and it will certainly be interesting to see who comes into what will essentially be a back up role.

With Bass having now departed, the club will be looking to get a replacement in as soon as possible.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Pompey who are clearly thinking ahead in a season when there is plenty of games left to play in a short amount of time.

Bazunu has been a fantastic servant to the club since his arrival and now the task will be to add some adequate cover in behind him.

Whoever comes in will know that they will be playing second fiddle but at the same time they could well get a chance if the opportunity arises for whatever reason, so it’s a needed addition.

As to who comes in now is anyone’s guess as the club looks to get the deal done before the deadline.