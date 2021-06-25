Portsmouth set to complete deal to sign experienced midfielder ahead of 2021/22 season

Portsmouth are set to sign Millwall’s Shaun Williams, after a breakthrough in talks, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Williams is out of contract with the Lions at the end of the month, and is reportedly set to sign for Danny Cowley’s side ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Williams spent seven years with Millwall, and made 295 appearances in total for the club, before it was revealed that he’d be departing this summer.

He made 29 appearances in the 2020/21 season for the Lions, as Gary Rowett’s side finished 11th in the second tier standings, after catching the eye with some strong performances towards the end of that campaign.

Williams has also been capped at senior level for the Irish national team, although his appearances have been limited in recent years.

The 34-year-old will join a Portsmouth team that will be eager to win promotion back into the Championship this season, after a frustrating couple of seasons in League One recently.

Pompey finished eighth in the third tier standings last season, and will be hoping they can make a serious push for a top six finish in League One next term.

Danny Cowley’s side are set to get their 2021/22 campaign underway in August 7th, when they take on Fleetwood Town in their season opener, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Portsmouth.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a smart move by Pompey.

Williams has a considerable amount of experience under his belt in the EFL, and at the age of 34, he’ll feel as though he’s still got something to offer Portsmouth this season.

Added experience to their team is ideal for Pompey, and Danny Cowley will be hoping that Williams can make a positive impact both on and off the pitch, as the club’s younger players could learn a lot from the Republic of Ireland international.

If he can hit the ground running and stay injury-free, then I wouldn’t be surprised to see Williams featuring on a regular basis for Cowley’s side heading into the new league campaign.