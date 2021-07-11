Portsmouth set to complete deal for 29-year-old defender

Portsmouth are set to complete the signing of defender Kieron Freeman imminently, a report from The Portsmouth News has revealed.

Freeman is a free agent after leaving Swansea City following the expiry of his contract at The Liberty Stadium at the end of last season.

The 29-year-old had made just a single appearance for the Welsh club, after joining on the final day of the 2021 January transfer window, only weeks after moving to Swindon.

However, it seems Freeman may now back in football sooner rather than later, with this latest update claiming that Portsmouth will unveil the right-back in the next few days.

Freeman previously spent a spell on loan at Portsmouth from Sheffield United during the 2015/16 season, where he made seven appearances in all competitions for the Fratton Park club.

If confirmed, Freeman will be Portsmouth’s fifth senior signing of the summer transfer window, after Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Shaun Williams and Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu.

The Verdict

I do think that this will be a decent signing for Portsmouth if they pull it off.

They are short of established right-back cover for Callum Johnson at the minute, and bringing in Freeman will help to provide that.

Indeed, his past experience in winning promotion from League One and the Championship with Sheffield United, and playing at that higher level, could certainly be useful for Portsmouth as they target League One promotion next season.

The fact he is available for free would also be useful from a financial perspective, so this does look to be a rather sensible piece of business.