Portsmouth are set to beat West Brom and Cardiff City to the signing of Jordan Williams.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the newly promoted Championship club have agreed a deal to sign the right-back after his departure from Barnsley.

The 2023/24 campaign was a memorable one for Pompey, as they secured a long awaited promotion back to the Championship as League One title winners.

2023/24 final League One standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 1st Portsmouth 46 +37 97 2nd Derby County 46 +41 92 3rd Bolton Wanderers 46 +35 87 4th Peterborough United 46 +28 84 5th Oxford United 46 +23 77 6th Barnsley 46 +18 76

Having confirmed their return to the second-tier of English football, the club now need need to put together a squad for John Mousinho, that can be competitive in the second-tier.

Now, it appears as though Pompey are taking steps towards doing that, with a first signing of the summer seemingly on the horizon.

Portsmouth closing in on Jordan Williams signing

Williams is currently a free agent, having departed Barnsley following the expiration of his contract at Oakwell.

The Tykes themselves missed out on promotion to the Championship this season, following defeat to Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-off semi-finals.

In the wake of that disappointment, Williams was one of several players to leave the club this summer, having spent the last six years with Barnsley, making 201 appearances in all competitions.

That has generated plenty of interest in the right-back, although it now appears that Fratton Park will be his next destination.

As per this latest update, Portsmouth have now agreed a deal to complete the signing of the 24-year-old on a free transfer.

It is thought that a number of other clubs, including fellow Championship pair West Brom and Cardiff City, had also been interested in signing Williams this summer.

If confirmed, the right-back will become Pompey's first signing of the summer transfer window, as they prepare for life back in the Championship after 12 years away.

For their part, West Brom finished fifth in the Championship last season, but were beaten by Southampton in the play-off semi-finals.

Cardiff meanwhile, ended the campaign 12th in the final standings, 11 points adrift of the top six spots, and 12 clear of the relegation zone.

Jordan Williams will be a sensible addition at Fratton Park

It does feel as though the signing of Williams will be a good one for Portsmouth to make this summer.

Right-back is an area that badly needed reinforcing for Pompey, following the departure of Joe Rafferty, and with Zak Swanson's future still yet to become clear.

That could have left the club without any senior options in that position, and the signing of Williams therefore brings some much-needed depth in that area of the pitch.

The 24-year-old also has plenty of experience of the Championship from his time with Barnsley, which should be useful as Mousinho's side look to adapt to life in the second-tier.

Getting him on a free transfer is also useful, as it leaves more funds in the budget to be invested in other areas of the Portsmouth squad as well.

Meanwhile, the fact they have convinced him to make the move to Fratton Park despite interest from more established second-tier teams also feels encouraging for their prospects as they look to recruit further in the rest of the window.

With all of that in mind, this does feel like a very strong start to the summer business for Portsmouth if confirmed.