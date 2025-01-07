Portsmouth goalkeeper Will Norris is said to be available for a transfer this January, with the 31-year-old falling out of favour with John Mousinho at Fratton Park.

That’s according to the latest report from The News, who claim the 23/24 League One title winners are happy to let their promotion-winning shot-stopper depart the club before the transfer deadline on February 3rd.

After starting the season as first choice between the sticks, Norris failed to live up to expectations in the second tier, with his last involvement being the 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Stoke City back in October.

Since then, Nicolas Schmid has been the preferred option for the south coast side, and with Jordan Archer providing a suitable backup option on the bench, Norris’ days at Fratton Park look to be numbered.

John Mousinho makes Will Norris, Portsmouth decision

Norris looks set to depart Portsmouth in the coming weeks, with Mousinho seemingly happy to let the goalkeeper leave after just 18 months with the club.

The former Burnley man featured in every single league game during Pompey’s victorious third tier campaign last season, conceding just 41 goals in 46 appearances, and keeping 18 clean sheets in the process.

Related Portsmouth FC struck transfer gold despite disastrous debut Despite a testing start to life at Fratton Park, the centre-back became a modern day icon for Portsmouth.

But the glovesman struggled to adapt to his new surroundings after earning promotion, with 19 goals conceded in his eight outings at the start of the campaign, including that six-goal drubbing at the bet365 Stadium.

Pompey picked up just four points in that time, due to goalless draws against Sheffield United and Luton Town, but a disastrous display in the Potteries gave Mousinho no option but to give Schmid the green light going forward, with the Austrian proving his class as the last line of defence since making his bow for his new employers.

Stoke City horror-show proves fatal for Will Norris

Norris hasn’t even been involved in a match day squad since that showing against Stoke, with questions about his abilities arising after the manner of the hosts’ goals during that awful October evening.

Will Norris 24/25 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 8 Goals conceded 19 Save % 66.0% Clean sheets 2 Points earned 4

After failing to keep out a Tom Cannon free-kick which he will have felt he could have done better with, Norris preceded to play his side into trouble after playing out from the back for City’s third, with Sam Gallagher punishing his carelessness with the ball in sublime fashion.

Indecision at the back then saw the goalkeeper give away a penalty for bringing down Cannon, which capped off a miserable day at the office for player and club, with Mousinho making the bold switch between the sticks for the following match against Oxford United.

The goalkeeper now looks set for pastures new this month after that showing, with a fresh start needed to help him regain confidence going forward.

Having proven himself as a safe pair of hands in League One, there will likely be plenty of third tier sides who have had their heads turned by Norris’ availability, with Pompey currently well stocked in terms of talented shot-stoppers.