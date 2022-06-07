Portsmouth set for transfer setback after update involving 19-goal striker

Portsmouth look set to miss out on the signing of Kyle Wootton, as the striker closes in on a move to Stockport County.

The 25-year-old enjoyed another superb season in the National League with Notts County, scoring 19 goals in 44 games as they missed out on promotion after losing to Grimsby in the play-offs.

With his deal expiring in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Wootton’s future, with Pompey among the clubs to have shown an interest in the player.

However, it appears that Danny Cowley isn’t going to win the race to sign Wootton, as Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed that the ambitious Stockport will be his next destination.

They have spent heavily to seal a return to the Football League and are expected to be pushing for promotion once again from League Two next season.

Bringing in attacking reinforcements is the priority for Pompey in the transfer window after an underwhelming season last time out where they failed to sustain a real push to finish in the top six.

The verdict

This is a blow for Portsmouth as Wootton would have been a smart signing on a free transfer and he’s someone that could’ve been the prolific striker that Cowley needs.

But, it’s not to be, with Stockport once again flexing their financial muscles to make what has to be seen as a statement signing.

For Pompey, attention now needs to another target, as the squad does need improving and the lack of goals is something that has to be addressed ahead of the new season starting.

