Portsmouth seal fresh contract agreement with 24-year-old

Portsmouth have sealed a fresh agreement with Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, as per Football Insider.

According to their report, the 24-year-old has put pen to paper on a new two year deal at Fratton Park.

The winger’s current deal was due to expire at the end of June, meaning he would have been allowed to move clubs on a free transfer this summer.

Instead, though, it appears that the winger has decided his immediate future remains on the south coast with Pompey.

That is understandable, too, given that, according to Football Insider, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is a big fan of the player, and was keen to secure his signature prior to the expiry of his contract.

It is said that Cowley sees Hackett-Fairchild as a key part of his future plans at Fratton Park as he looks to once again aim for League One‘s top six next season.

Hackett-Fairchild made 34 appearances in all competitions for Portsmouth in 2021/22 before an injury sustained in late February cut his season short.

Until that point, the 24-year-old was enjoying the best campaign of his career.

The Verdict

News of Reeco Hackett-Fairchild agreeing fresh terms with Portsmouth is fantastic news for the club.

When you are in their position and needing to improve your league standing, the last thing you want is to lose your best players for nothing, and this new agreement prevents that from happening.

Not only that, but it crucially keeps the player at the club for the next two seasons where he can be a really key player in Portsmouth’s attempts to gain promotion to the Championship.

Danny Cowley was getting the best out of the player prior to his injury back in February, but hopefully, the 24-year-old’s fine performances will continue when he returns next season.