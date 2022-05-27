Portsmouth seal fresh agreement with key individual ahead of summer window

Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett has agreed to sign a new contract at Fratton Park.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Raggett is now set to stay with the club until 2024 after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Pompey revealed earlier this month that they had entered negotiations with Raggett regarding fresh terms.

The defender was on course to become a free-agent when the transfer window opens in June as his previous deal was set to expire.

Having opted to commit his future to Portsmouth, Raggett will now be keen to build upon the impressive that he produced last season for the club in the upcoming campaign.

The defender featured in 45 of the club’s 46 league games as they secured a 10th place finish in the third-tier standings.

During the games that Raggett participated in, Pompey managed to prevent their League One opponents from scoring on 17 occasions.

After the club announced that a breakthrough in terms of negotiations with Raggett had been made, the 28-year-old revealed that he is now aiming to help Portsmouth secure a return to the Championship.

Speaking to the club’s website about his new deal, Raggett said: “I’m really pleased. I’ve been here for three years now and have loved playing for Pompey in that time.

“I said when I first arrived that my aim was to get this club into the Championship and that’s still the case.

“It was a simple decision to stay for another two years because I want nothing more than to be successful with Pompey.

“I’m enjoying a bit of time off at the moment, but then it’s going to be busy because I’ve sold my house and need to find somewhere else to live!

“But I want to make sure that I’m fit and ready for when we return to start pre-season training in June.

“The way we finished last season was mostly positive and so we’re looking to push on from that and do well.

“It’s exciting and the fans have shown me a lot of love – Fratton Park is always a great place to play your football.

“It’s also great when they travel away to support us in such large numbers, so I’m looking forward to competing in front of them again.”

The Verdict

This is a fantastic bit of business by Portsmouth as Raggett has illustrated during his time at Fratton Park that he is more than capable of thriving in the third-tier as he has become a key player for the club.

During the previous term, the defender made 5.1 clearances per game and won 5.3 aerial duels per fixture as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.05 at this level.

Raggett also chipped in with six goals for Pompey who managed to show some real signs of promise in the third-tier in the closing stages of the season.

Providing that Raggett is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, there is no reason why he cannot help his side achieve a great deal of success in the third-tier.