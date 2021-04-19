Portsmouth run the rule over Crystal Palace man ahead of potential transfer

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Rohan Luthra is said to have trained with Portsmouth recently in a bid to try an earn a contract with the League One side, with The News reporting that 18-year-old was given a chance to impress last week.

Luthra had previously spent time out on loan from Selhurst Park with non league side South Park in a bid to give him a big taste of first team football, however his spell with the club was cut short after the Isthmian League south central division season was cut short due to the ongoing pandemic.

The young keeper has been capped by England at youth level and appears to be a good prospect for the future, however his route to the first team at Palace is currently blocked by the likes of Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland.

It is understood however that Pompey aren’t planning to offer the teenager a contract, despite having had him down at the training ground last week.

Luthra only received his first professional contract in the summer of last year and appears likely to remain in South London for the time being.

The Verdict

With Craig MacGillivray’s contract set to expire in the summer, Pompey are clearly making preparations in case of his departure from Fratton Park.

Aside from the Scot, Alex Bass is the only other first team keeper at present and losing the former would be a big problem for the South Coast side.

Therefore it is completely understandable that the club are planning accordingly and clearly bringing in Luthra for a trial is part of a wider contingency plan.

All options must be explored to avoid any shortfalls in the summer and they will have back up options in place if ,MacGillivray, for what ever reason, decides to move on, meaning that they will be able to provide competition for Bass who would likely become their number one choice between the sticks after biding his time for so long.