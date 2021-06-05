Portsmouth rivalling Charlton in race for 27-year-old striker

Charlton Athletic’s hopes of getting Jayden Stockley back on a permanent basis next season look set to be threatened by Danny Cowley and Portsmouth.

That’s because according to London News Online, Pompey are interested in bringing the 27-year-old to the south coast from Preston North End.

Stockley is no stranger to that part of the world having been an AFC Bournemouth player for seven years, and it looks as though Cowley wants to make him a part of his plans at Fratton Park to compete with John Marquis.

After scoring eight times in 22 League One outings for the Addicks on loan last season, Stockley revealed he was keen to make it a permanent deal having been on the fringes at North End.

The Lancashire Post revealed this past week that several top-end League One clubs were interested in taking Stockley and it looks like we now know the identity of two of those particular outfits.

The Verdict

After the impact he made for Charlton – especially with his head – fans have been clamouring for Stockley as the club’s first permanent signing of the summer.

But because he’d command a transfer fee, nothing has happened quite yet and it may take a number of weeks for a deal to be concluded with anyone.

Stockley has proven himself to be very effective in League One and there’s likely to be a bidding war for his services – after losing Jack Whatmough to a divisional rival in Wigan though it would be surprising if Portsmouth had money to throw around though and compete with the likes of Charlton.