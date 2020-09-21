Portsmouth retain interest in signing Championship defender

Portsmouth continue to hold an interest in signing Stoke City defender Harry Souttar according to The Portsmouth News.

It is claimed that Kenny Jackett is keen to sign the defender either on loan or permanently before the summer transfer window closes in October.

Souttar spent last year’s campaign on loan with League One side Fleetwood Town, and made a good impression in his 41 appearances for Joey Barton’s side, as they finished in the top-six in the third-tier.

His impressive showings didn’t go unnoticed with Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill either, with the Potters boss indicating that he is keen to have the defender involved in his team this season.

But Souttar wasn’t involved for Stoke in their match against Bristol City at the weekend, which could boost Portsmouth’s hopes of landing his signature.

It’s been a frustrating start to the 2020/21 season for Portsmouth, with Kenny Jackett’s side currently sat 17th in the League One table after two goalless draws in their first two matches of this year’s campaign.

It remains to be seen as to whether an offer has been made by Pompey for Souttar, but they’re certainly keeping a close eye on him at this moment in time.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised to hear that they’re continuing to monitor him.

Souttar really impressed me last season whilst on loan with Fleetwood Town, and I think he’d definitely add something to the Portsmouth team this season in defence.

Pompey need to be turning their attentions to more attack-minded players though, as they haven’t been anywhere near good enough in their opening two league matches of this year’s campaign.

I’d be surprised if they were able to secure a deal for Souttar though, as he seems to be involved more frequently for the Stoke first-team this term.