Portsmouth reportedly closing in on eight-goal forward

Portsmouth are said to be closing in on the signing of Bromley forward Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, according to reports from Football Insider.

The 21-year-old arrived at Bromley from Charlton Athletic in the summer, and has since been in impressive form for the Greater London outfit.

The forward has scored eight goals in a total of 23 games for Neil Smith’s side, who currently sit third in the National League table after a fantastic campaign thus far.

Bromley currently sit two points off top spot in the National League and will be desperate to keep hold of the forward, who is currently the club’s second top goalscorer after Michael Cheek.

But having poached Louis Dennis from the London club in 2018, Pompey are reportedly closing in on the signing of Hackett-Fairchild, whose deal runs out at the end of the season.

Football Insider claim that a host of Football League clubs are keeping tabs on the attacker, but Kenny Jackett sees the former Charlton and Brighton man as a valuable addition to his squad.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Portsmouth quiz?

1 of 15 What league position did Pompey finish in during the 2018/2019 season? 4th 5th 6th 7th

Pompey will be looking to add more firepower to their attack with January fast approaching – Jackett’s side sit one point off the play-off spots, after beating two automatic promotion contenders over the festive period.

The Verdict

I think that Pompey certainly need to bolster their attacking force next month if they are to maintain their fight for a place in the play-offs.

John Marquis just hasn’t scored enough goals since joining from Doncaster in the summer, and they cannot rely on Ronan Curtis to fire in the goals.

Hackett-Fairchild would be a risky addition, though. He has never cut it in the EFL, and scoring eight goals in the National League is nothing really to shout about in my view.

It would be a real step-up for the forward, and whether he could make the jump remains to be seen.