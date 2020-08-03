Portsmouth register interest in signing Leicester City player

Portsmouth have registered an interest in Leicester City defender Josh Knight, according to The News.

The 22-year-old has made only the one first-team appearance for Leicester since coming through the ranks at the King Power Stadium, and another move away could be on the cards this summer.

Knight spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan in Sky Bet League One with Peterborough United, making 26 appearances across all competitions as Posh narrowly missed out on a play-off finish.

Do you know the club these 15 Portsmouth players started their career with?

1 of 15 Which club did Christian Burgess start his career with? Middlesbrough Peterborough United Newcastle United Sunderland

Knight is a versatile player who is a defender by trade, but also played in central midfield and on the right-hand side of midfield during his time at London Road.

According to the Portsmouth News, Portsmouth are now interested in signing Knight and have made their interest known to Leicester, with the player’s contract running out next summer.

Championship sides are believed to have been monitoring Knight, but they wanted to see more of him at centre-half rather than in midfield.

Pompey will be hoping to go one step further in their quest for promotion next term, after losing in the play-off semi-finals to Oxford United this season.

The Verdict

Knight is a huge talent whose versatility could be key for Kenny Jackett’s side next season.

He is a defender by trade, but he stepped into midfield and slotted in really nicely under Darren Ferguson, which shows how dynamic and technical he is on the ball.

It would be a big statement of intent if Pompey were to sign him, and after the departure of Christian Burgess, they need to bolster their defensive options.