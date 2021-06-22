Portsmouth receive transfer boost as Championship club stance on move for £500k-rated player outlined

Hull City are now thought to be unlikely to make a move for Gillingham defender Jack Tucker this summer amid interest from Portsmouth, according to Hull Live.

The Tigers are understood to be keen to add to their defensive options this summer with them having lost Reece Burke and they had reportedly been interested in making a move for Tucker to try and bolster their options at the back.

Tucker is a player that is attracting plenty of interest during the transfer window after a promising campaign for Gillingham in League One, where he managed to score one goal and provide three assists in 43 league appearances last term.

It has been reported that Portsmouth have made an opening offer to Gillingham worth around £200,000 as they try and beat off the competition for his signature. The offer has yet to be rejected or accepted by the Gills, but it is thought that they are valuing him at closer to £500,000.

The latest update from Hull Live has now ruled the Tigers out of a potential move for Tucker this summer, with it being thought that a move is unlikely at this stage. While it also reaffirmed that Peterborough United remain interested in the 21-year-old and are rivalling Portsmouth for his signature.

The verdict

This seems like a strange decision from Hull if they have decided to move on to other targets rather than pursue a move for Tucker this summer. The 21-year-old seems to be the right profile of signing for them to make given he has just enjoyed a strong campaign in the English third tier and is at the right age to continue his development in the coming years.

It is a major boost for Portsmouth who seem to be the side that are most interested in securing Tucker’s potential signature this summer. Pompey have already tested the waters with an offer and they should be able to come back in with another bid that is closer to the valuation of Gillingham should their first one be unsuccessful.

However, Peterborough are also in the hunt, so Portsmouth are going to have to work hard to secure this move in the next few weeks. Hull will likely now have to move on to other potential targets, but I do feel they might regret missing the chance to sign Tucker this summer.