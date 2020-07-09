Portsmouth readying move for midfielder

Portsmouth are set to launch a move to sign Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan on a permanent basis, according to the Portsmouth News.

McGeehan spent the second-half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Fratton Park, after falling out of favour at Oakwell under Gerhard Struber.

The 25-year-old became a regular for Kenny Jackett’s side, making 15 appearances across all competitions and scoring two goals in total.

Do these 11 celebrities support Portsmouth or not?

1 of 11 Ian Darke. True False

Pompey’s and McGeehan’s season ultimately ended in heartbreak, though, with the midfielder missing the penalty that saw them get knocked out of the League One play-off semi-finals by Oxford United this week.

Nevertheless, McGeehan is highly thought of by Portsmouth, and the South Coast club are now reportedly ready to launch a permanent move for the former Luton Town man.

McGeehan is said to be keen to make his move to Fratton Park a permanent one, with only year left on his contract at Barnsley.

The Tykes sit 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table and sit four points adrift of safety, with only four games left to play this term.

The Verdict

McGeehan was a key player for Pompey in the second-half of the campaign, and it’s a shame how their season panned out in the end.

He’s still at a really good age and is a quality player for League One level, and you’d expect a deal to get done between Barnsley and Pompey this summer.

He isn’t in Struber’s plans and his contract is running out, so it makes sense to let him go so they can get some sort of fee for him.