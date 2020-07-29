Portsmouth ready to fight L1 rivals for 23-year-old signing

Both Portsmouth and Oxford United have taken a liking to Ethan Robson after the midfielder left Sunderland on a free, according to Football Insider.

The League One pair met in the play-offs earlier on in the summer as Oxford ousted the men from Fratton Park on penalties after things were all square score-wise from the two legs.

The Yellows lost to Wycombe, though, and so both will meet again next season, though they are now evidently lining up to battle for Robson.

The midfielder was on loan at Grimsby Town last season as he helped them to a mid-table finish in League Two and he is a decent footballer, though Sunderland have not kept him on.

Even so, Pompey and Oxford evidently like what they see.

The Verdict

Both sides will be looking to add players this summer transfer window as they go in search of a better finish to next campaign than the one just gone.

Neither will want to lose out in the play-offs again and so they’ll be firmly gunning for the top two next year in League One, though only one of them can sign Robson.

Who that will be, though, remains to be seen in the coming weeks.