Portsmouth ready to accept transfer defeat as Bristol City, Luton, Sunderland hold advantage

Portsmouth are not confident of being able to sign Joe Pigott this summer on a free transfer, with the striker’s priority sealing a move to the Sky Bet Championship if possible.

Pigott left AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season after a few campaigns of fine service and, naturally, he wants to play as high as he can.

Indeed, as per the Portsmouth News, despite Pompey being keen on him, the men from Fratton Park are not confident of signing him, with the striker eyeing a second-tier club having already held talks with Bristol City and Luton Town.

Portsmouth would like to add a new striker to their ranks and came close to signing Jayden Stockley, only to see him opt to head back to Charlton Athletic where he spent last season on loan.

It looks as though a new attacking target will need to be identified, then, with the report also saying that Sunderland could hold the keys if Pigott did end up staying in the third tier, as they’re willing to offer him big money.

The Verdict

Portsmouth’s striker pursuit will have frustrated fans a little bit in recent times with them seemingly missing out on two targets but there’s still plenty of time left in this window and the Cowleys will have a number of players they feel are worth looking at.

Portsmouth’s squad is set for quite the overhaul in truth this summer and it’ll be interesting to see just how it is looking come August.

