Portsmouth raid League One rivals to sign key figure

Portsmouth have finally appointed a new sporting director after months of searching, and after a failed approach in the summer, the south coast club have landed Richard Hughes from League One rivals Forest Green Rovers.

The role has been vacant since Roberto Gagliardi left the similar job of ‘head of football operations’ earlier in 2022, and has since gone on to be employed by the owners of Portsmouth’s biggest rivals Southampton.

Pompey’s hierarchy spent the summer trying to fill the vacancy, with Cambridge United’s Ben Strang being one of a number of individuals linked to the post, but ultimately he opted to stay at the Abbey Stadium.

Another man who was approached was Hughes, who has been in power at Forest Green since October 2019 and had previously been in scouting roles at Everton, Wigan Athletic and Burnley, however Rovers owner Dale Vince revealed in May that he would be remaining at The New Lawn and not heading to Fratton Park.

Nearly five months on though, Portsmouth have landed their man as 34-year-old Hughes will join the club in October as a key part of the staff above manager Danny Cowley.

The Verdict

Having a sporting director on board is clearly a big thing for Pompey, and Danny Cowley has outlined in the past that it’s important for one to be at the club for their natural progression.

So, for Pompey to finally land one of their top summer targets after so long represents a success for them and they can now push on behind the scenes after the exciting start to the season on the pitch.

Despite being just 34 years of age, Hughes has been a very effective leader at Forest Green, assisting with their rise up the leagues and is one of the driving forces for them becoming a League One club.

That has not gone unnoticed and now he moves to a much bigger club, where there will be more pressure on him to deliver.