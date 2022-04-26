Portsmouth have had a difficult campaign in League One in 2021/22.

Pompey sit 9th in the League One table, but are currently ten points behind the play-off places with just two games to play.

Boss Danny Cowley will certainly be hoping for better next campaign, but having said that, why not take this brand new Portsmouth football club quiz all about the place they call home.

See if you can answer whether or not the Fratton Park has a bigger or smaller capacity than the grounds mentioned – and don’t forget to share your score to social media.

Portsmouth quiz: Does Fratton Park have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 IS FRATTON PARK BIGGER OR SMALLER THAN ASHTON GATE? BIGGER SMALLER