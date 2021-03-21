Portsmouth quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Fratton Park – But are they true?

Portsmouth have just started a new era under Danny Cowley – but for how long is anyone’s guess as he’s only on a short-term contract initially.

It got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 win over Ipswich, a victory that took place at a stadium where Pompey fans call home – Fratton Park.

A stadium that has got an old-school charm to it, Fratton Park has seen Premier League football in its time, but what do Portsmouth fans really know about it?

Take our new true or false quiz to see if you can figure out which facts are really correct!

1 of 19 The full capacity of Fratton Park is 20,620 True False