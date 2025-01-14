Portsmouth have beaten Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign Brisbane Roar striker Thomas Waddingham.

That's according to journalist Mike McGrath, who revealed via X: "Portsmouth have an agreement in place for Australia Under-23 striker Thomas Waddingham from Brisbane Roar.

"Highly rated 19-year-old who plays as a number nine."

Australian outlet Code Sports revealed on Saturday that Brisbane had received a bid from QPR for Waddingham's services, while Wednesday were also interested.

Thomas Waddingham set to join Portsmouth as Championship rivals fended off

As per McGrath's aforementioned report, Pompey have managed to bat away fellow second tier outfits QPR and Wednesday to secure the signing of Brisbane's Waddingham.

The A-League outfit have failed to win any of their opening 12 fixtures, with Code Sports adding that Roar head coach Ruben Zadkovich has overseen the worst start made by any side in the division's history.

However, teenager Waddingham has been the biggest positive in an otherwise struggling side, and has scored four goals in 11 appearances and 10 starts, while also creating an assist.

Thomas Waddingham's 2024/25 Brisbane Roar A-League stats Appearances 11 Starts 10 Goals 4 Assists 1

Back in November, the 19-year-old notched a brace as Roar played out an entertaining 4-4 draw with high-flyers Macarthur FC, and most recently scored during a 2-2 draw with Western Sydney.

In fact, those two draws are responsible for the only two points Brisbane have earned this season, so Zadkovich's men would be in an even worse position if it wasn't for the talented starlet.

Waddingham has proven his ability to produce the goods for a struggling side, which is a promising sign for Pompey, given the fact he is set to join a club who are only above the Championship relegation zone on goal difference.

If Cardiff City are able to defeat Watford on Tuesday night, then Pompey will be dragged back into the bottom three ahead of their meeting with play-off challengers Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening.

Pompey will be delighted to have fended off QPR and Wednesday in transfer battle

Waddingham has been impressive in front of goal for Brisbane this season, and has also represented Australia at Under-19, Under-20 and Under-23 level, with his international caps further emphasising his quality.

Last season was the teenager's first at senior level for Roar, but he managed to produce a prolific return of 11 goals and one assist in 28 appearances across all competitions.

His numbers in Australia demonstrate that Waddingham is a talented youngster who Pompey boss John Mousinho should be excited to join up with.

Meanwhile, the fact that Pompey have beaten off fellow Championship interest in the starlet's services from QPR, who sit in a more comfortable mid-table spot, and even Wednesday, who boast play-off credentials, is a clear display of just how intent the Hampshire side are on remaining in the Championship.