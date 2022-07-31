Portsmouth pursuing loan agreement for Burnley player

Portsmouth are interested in signing Burnley defender Bobby Thomas on loan, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Thomas joined Burnley as a teenager back in 2017, and has since made one League Cup appearance for the Clarets at first-team level.

The defender also spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan with Barrow, making 21 appearances for the League Two club.

Now it seems as though the 21-year-old could be on the move again this summer, as he looks to benefit from more regular senior football.

According to this latest update, Portsmouth are now keen to sign Thomas on loan, as they look to boost their defensive options for the rest of the season.

It is thought that the centre back will be allowed to go out on loan this summer to get more minutes under his belt, with a stint in League One with Pompey now on the cards.

The Fratton Park club are said to have made an inquiry about the 21-year-old’s availability, and are hoping to secure a deal in the coming days.

The Verdict

This does look like it has the potential to be a rather useful signing for Portsmouth if they can get it done.

Manager Danny Cowley des not have a great deal of options to call on in the centre back area, so some additions in that position would surely be a boost.

Thomas’ previous experience in League Two means he could now be ready for the step up to League One football with Pompey, which may make him a decent addition for the Fratton Park club.

Given how he could benefit both from game time, and the chance to play alongside experienced centre backs such as Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson, this could be a move that works well for all concerned.