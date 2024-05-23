Having offered Mickel Miller an extended contract, Plymouth Argyle are at risk of losing their wing-back, with Preston North End, Portmsouth and Oxford United all interested in the 28-year-old.

According to Football Insider, the trio of Championship clubs are monitoring Miller's situation as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024-25 season.

With his contract set to expire at the end of June and no official agreement reported yet, Miller could be moving on from Home Park, having signed for the Pilgrims in the summer of 2022.

Mickel Miller transfer interest emerges from Portsmouth, Preston North End and Oxford United

It has been claimed by journalist Pete O'Rourke that recently promoted Pompey and Oxford, along with PNE, are all keen to sign Miller.

Having enjoyed a decent season at the Pilgrims, the hierachy have offered the left-footer fresh terms to remain in Devon. However, with interest from elsewhere, the opportunity to sign elsewhere may yet entice Miller to leave the Pilgrims.

Additionally, with no current manager at the helm for Plymouth, Miller may have worries about how his future looks at the club.

Despite this, it remains to be seen where the wing-back views himself next year. His versatility is something that would certainly interest a number of clubs and, with PNE especially utilising a back three, Miller could slot in as a left wing-back under Ryan Lowe.

Mickel Miller's season in numbers for Plymouth Argyle

Morgan Whittaker has stolen the limelight at Home Park this season. With 19 goals and eight assists, he has been unbelievable for a side that flirted with relegation back to League One.

However, outside their stellar forward, several players have enjoyed decent campaigns and Miller is one of those.

Having been in and out of the starting 11 under former manager Steven Schumacher, his move to Stoke City opened up a new avenue for Millar under Ian Foster.

Featuring on the left-hand side of the pitch, Millar started the majority of games post-December prior to his injury in April, scoring his first goal of the season in a 2-2 draw with Coventry City after coming off the bench.

Mickel Miller's Plymouth Argyle Championship Stats 2023-24 - As Per FotMob Appearances 34 Goals 1 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 12 Chances Created per 90 1.29 Successful Dribbles per 90 1.96 Duels won per 90 6.59

A move away from Plymouth Argyle may suit Mickel Miller

As reported, Paul Heckingbottom is seemingly in line to take up the role of manager at Plymouth Argyle in the coming weeks. However, the former Sheffield United boss may want to overhaul the squad in his own direction.

Therefore, a move away from Home Park could be attractiev for Miller, and Preston may provide the perfect opportunity.

With Liam Millar returning to Basel upon the expiry of his loan at Preston, the left wing-back role has been vacated.

For PNE, the deal would make sense with the Croydon-born player currently commanding an estimated wage of just £2,692, as per Capology.

Elsewhere, Portsmouth and Oxford may be looking to add some Championship quality to bolster their squad for next season. Undoubtedly, Miller will struggle to displace the Ciaron Brown and Greg Leigh at Oxford, as well as Connor Ogilvie at Portsmouth, should he sign a new deal, but his character and experience could prove crucial for two sides who will be desperate to avoid the drop.

This summer will bring the answer to all these questions, and it would be no surprise to see additional teams identify the use that Miller could have for them.