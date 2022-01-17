Portsmouth poised to finalise transfer swoop for Championship attacker

Portsmouth are set to sign Tyler Walker from Coventry City on loan for the rest of the season.

Danny Cowley’s men have had a decent campaign so far, with Pompey still in the hunt for a play-off place. However, scoring goals has been a problem, with no side in the top 14 having scored fewer than the south coast side.

Therefore, adding more firepower has been the priority this month and Football Insider have revealed that a move for Walker is close.

The former Nottingham Forest man has featured in 19 games for Mark Robins this season, but the majority have been from the bench, so a loan move has been agreed.

Whilst Walker only has two goals in the league, he has proven himself in the third tier before, as the 25-year-old enjoyed a very prolific loan spell with Lincoln during the 19/20 season, where he netted 14 times in 29 outings.

So, Cowley will have big expectations for the player to help their promotion push. Pompey are currently six points away from the top six ahead of their trip to AFC Wimbledon tomorrow.

The verdict

This would be a very good signing for Pompey as Walker is a real talent even if he has struggled this season, so this news is encouraging.

With his pace and movement, Walker is a different option for Pompey up top and he has crucially shown in the past that he can score goals in League One.

For the player, the chance to get regular games at Fratton Park is going to appeal, so this seems like it’s a deal that will suit all parties.

