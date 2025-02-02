Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth are both interested in signing Blackburn Rovers forward Harry Leonard.

That is according to an article from The Sun, who claim that Rovers could be willing to loan out the young striker over the next two days.

Blackburn are clearly looking to bolster their attacking options, and if they manage to do so by Monday's deadline, then they will allow Leonard to go out on loan and get some minutes under his belt.

Fellow Championship clubs Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth are the two outfits that have a known interest in the player, but for them, it is merely a waiting game as Blackburn search for a new striker in the market.

The transfre window slams shut at 11pm on Monday evening, so Blackburn will need to move relatively quickly in order to sign a forward and therefore ensure Leonard does go out on loan.

Championship pair keen on Blackburn Rovers striker Harry Leonard loan deal amid need for game-time

Blackburn Rovers are genuine play-off contenders in the Championship this season as they currently sit fifth in the table on 45 points from 30 games.

They have certainly not been consistent as of late, winning just two of their previous 10 league matches, but they have done enough up until this stage to warrant a place in the play-offs.

At times, they have struggled in front of goal, but despite this, young forward Leonard has had very limited opportunities to impress this season under John Eustace, although he did miss much of the season so far through injury.

The 21-year-old has failed to make a single start in the Championship, and has been limited to nine second-half cameos.

He even scored a crucial goal for Rovers to clinch a draw at home to Sunderland, despite only being on the pitch for a few minutes, but he still hasn't been able to force his way into the starting 11, and wasn't even in the squad on Friday night for the 2-1 win over Preston North End.

At 21 years of age, Leonard ideally needs to play regular first-team football, but it seems as though it will not be at Blackburn any time soon.

Plymouth Argyle or Portsmouth could benefit Leonard's development

Both Plymouth and Portsmouth are battling relegation into League One this season, so will be desperate to make the most of the final two days of the January transfer window.

Leonard has previously shown that he can find the back of the net in the Championship, having scored three league goals last season despite only earning nine starts, so if he plays regular football in the division he could really flourish.

Harry Leonard's 2023/24 Championship stats (As Per Transfermarkt) Apps Starts Goals Assists 19 9 3 2

Plymouth or Portsmouth would both provide an opportunity for Leonard to play regularly in the Championship and prove himself as a goalscorer at this level, although Pompey have already signed Aussie teenager Thomas Waddingham in the current window.

Plymouth currently sit at the bottom of the table, but are only four points away from safety, so it is still all to play for. They are the current lowest scorers in the Championship, but if they can find a striker who can score goals, they may just be able to crawl out of the drop zone.

As for Portsmouth, they are just three points outside the drop zone and would love nothing more than to increase the gap between them and relegation. Leonard could be an ideal short-term solution as they look to bolster their forward options, and he could provide competition for the likes of Colby Bishop and Waddingham.

As mentioned, it all depends on whether Blackburn can sign another forward, but Leonard seriously needs to be playing regular football in the Championship, and is certainly capable of doing so.