Portsmouth plotting transfer swoop for Sunderland player

Portsmouth are interested in signing Denver Hume from Sunderland before the transfer deadline shuts.

The future of the left-back was uncertain over the summer as his previous deal at the Stadium of Light had expires, however fresh terms were agreed in September.

Since then though, Hume hasn’t been able to rediscover the level he had shown for the Black Cats in the past, with Dennis Cirkin the first choice option for Lee Johnson at the moment.

Therefore, Hume could depart and the Sunderland Echo have confirmed that Pompey are monitoring the player as they consider a move for the defender.

Whether the Wearside outfit will sell remains to be seen and whilst Johnson suggested he wouldn’t keep individuals who want to depart, he wouldn’t give much away when asked about Portsmouth’s interest.

“Denver is under contract with us. I think he’ll be disappointed in recent weeks in terms of wanting to play every minute of every game, but that’s what you want from your players as a head coach.

“You would consider it (a transfer) in any situation if a player isn’t happy, but it can’t be at the detriment of Sunderland and the first team.”

Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Lee Cattermole Yes No

The verdict

You can’t imagine too many Sunderland fans will be bothered if Hume leaves as he isn’t the most popular player they have right now.

Nevertheless, as Johnson says, the club have to think about themselves here because they can’t leave themselves short for the run-in, particularly as Pompey are a side who will hope to reach the play-offs as well.

But, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this does happen, with this deal one to monitor, although you can’t imagine anything will happen until after the two have played this weekend.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.