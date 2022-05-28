Portsmouth plotting transfer swoop for Championship pair

Portsmouth are interested in Swansea City pair Morgan Whittaker and Kyle Joseph as Danny Cowley looks to strengthen his squad.

It had been hoped that Pompey could push for promotion this season but that didn’t happen, as they failed to sustain a proper push for the play-offs after a disappointing campaign.

Therefore, attention has been on next season for some time, and it’s clear that Cowley needs to bring players in during the next few weeks, with attacking reinforcements known to be the priority.

And, the Portsmouth News have revealed that Swansea duo Whittaker and Joseph are on their radar – although only if the club can bring them in permanently.

It appears the youngsters will be allowed to leave by Russell Martin, and they are players Pompey have come across before. That’s after Joseph spent the first part of the season on loan with Cheltenham, where he managed four goals, whilst Whittaker has been with Lincoln since January.

The 21-year-old netted five times in 20 appearances and generally impressed with the Imps.

The verdict

It’s pretty clear that Portsmouth need more quality in the final third and both Joseph and Whittaker should be able to help the team.

These are also the sort of players that the club should be trying to bring to Fratton Park, as they have room for improvement and could be smart investments for the long-term.

So, Pompey should be doing all they can to finalise these deals, even if it will be tough given the other clubs that will be in for the pair if they’re available.

